Bhagwat to unfurl national flag on Republic Day at RSS's Bihar office

He reached Madhukar Niketan, the north Bihar provincial headquarters of the RSS in Muzaffarpur, on Sunday.





He then went to a resort along the Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga highway to attend a programme.





He will unfurl the national flag at Madhukar Niketan at 9 am on Monday.





He will then interact with RSS office-bearers from the block to provincial level, leaders of the organisation said.





"This would be the first time an RSS chief unfurls the national flag on Republic Day at the Muzaffarpur office," said Gauri Shankar Prasad alias Gauri Babu, an RSS leader. Bhagwat will also participate in a seminar, in which he will address the gathering on the "role of 'sajjan shakti' (virtuous forces) in societal transformation", RSS leaders said.





Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the district in view of his visit, officials said. -- PTI

