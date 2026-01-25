HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Battle of Galwan': First song 'Maatrubhumi' from Salman Khan starrer unveiled

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
14:28
image
Just days after releasing the teaser for its first song, the makers of the Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan have now unveiled the full track. 

Salman took to his Instagram account to share the first song, Maatrubhumi, giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama. 

In the song, Salman appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh playing his wife. Their scenes together highlight strong family bonds. 

The visuals shift between peaceful moments at home with their two kids and intense scenes from the Galwan battlefield. 

"Maatrubhumi" is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. 

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions. 

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. 

The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice
LIVE! Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice

Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54
Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He had been suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.

Police suspect rape in Patna NEET aspirant death case
Police suspect rape in Patna NEET aspirant death case

Police investigating the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna have found traces of semen on her clothes, suggesting a possible sexual assault. The investigation continues with DNA profiling and scrutiny of crucial documents.

CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar officers among 31 get police medals
CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar officers among 31 get police medals

CBI officers who supervised investigations into the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar are among those awarded police medals on Republic Day.

No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin
No place for Hindi in TN then, now and forever: Stalin

Paying tributes on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day, Stalin said, "a state that loved its language like its life, unitedly struggled against Hindi imposition; protested with the same intensity every time it was imposed."

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO