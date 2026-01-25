'Battle of Galwan': First song 'Maatrubhumi' from Salman Khan starrer unveiled

14:28





Salman took to his Instagram account to share the first song, Maatrubhumi, giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama.





In the song, Salman appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh playing his wife. Their scenes together highlight strong family bonds.





The visuals shift between peaceful moments at home with their two kids and intense scenes from the Galwan battlefield.





"Maatrubhumi" is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan.





The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.





The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer.





The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. -- ANI

Just days after releasing the teaser for its first song, the makers of the Salman Khan starrerhave now unveiled the full track.