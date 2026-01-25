HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh raises concern over Hasina's address in India

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
22:06
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina/File image
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina/File image
Bangladesh on Sunday expressed concern over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina being allowed to address a public gathering in India, saying her remarks could affect the country's political stability ahead of the general elections. 

In a statement issued in Dhaka, the Foreign Ministry said it was "surprised" and "shocked" that Hasina was permitted to speak at a public event in New Delhi and make political comments against the interim government, the state-run BSS news agency reported. 

"This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security," the statement said. 

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the wake of a massive student-led agitation. 

The ministry also referred to pending requests for her extradition under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries. 

Bangladesh remains "aggrieved" that despite repeated requests, the matter of handing over Hasina has not progressed, while she has been allowed to make political statements from Indian soil, the statement said. 

It said such actions were contrary to the norms of non-interference and good neighbourly relations between the two countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3rd T20 Updates: Abhishek slams 14-ball fifty; India set for win
3rd T20 Updates: Abhishek slams 14-ball fifty; India set for win

LIVE! FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal
LIVE! FIR against selfie brigade for disrupting R-Day rehearsal

India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address
India a messenger of peace: Prez Murmu in R-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day, emphasising India's role in promoting peace, the empowerment of women, and the country's economic growth.

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards

For the year 2026, the President has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards.The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away in Delhi at 90

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO