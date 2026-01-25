Bangladesh raises concern over Hasina's address in India

22:06

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina





In a statement issued in Dhaka, the Foreign Ministry said it was "surprised" and "shocked" that Hasina was permitted to speak at a public event in New Delhi and make political comments against the interim government, the state-run BSS news agency reported.





"This clearly endangers Bangladesh's democratic transition and peace and security," the statement said.





Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August 2024, in the wake of a massive student-led agitation.





The ministry also referred to pending requests for her extradition under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries.





Bangladesh remains "aggrieved" that despite repeated requests, the matter of handing over Hasina has not progressed, while she has been allowed to make political statements from Indian soil, the statement said.





It said such actions were contrary to the norms of non-interference and good neighbourly relations between the two countries. -- PTI

