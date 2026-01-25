AIMIM corporator says sorry for 'green Mumbra' remarks

19:51

AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh





Shaikh was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.





After her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, Shaikh said every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM in the next five years.





Muslim-dominated Mumbra is part of NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Mumbra-Kalwa seat in the district.





The NCP-SP has a strong presence in certain pockets.





"Mumbra must be completely painted green," she had said in a jibe at Awhad, but it ended up triggering a war of words with the BJP and Shiv Sena.





According to the Mumbra police, Shaikh clarified on January 23 that her remarks were made in the context of her party's flag and symbol, and not with any intention to hurt sentiments or disturb communal harmony. -- PTI

