AIMIM corporator says sorry for 'green Mumbra' remarks

Sun, 25 January 2026
19:51
AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh
AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh
Amid a row caused by her 'will turn Mumbra green' remarks, newly-elected AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh has clarified that her remarks were intended to reflect the party's green colour flag and electoral success, and apologised if her words caused any hurt, according to the police. 

Shaikh was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. 

After her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, Shaikh said every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM in the next five years. 

Muslim-dominated Mumbra is part of NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Mumbra-Kalwa seat in the district. 

The NCP-SP has a strong presence in certain pockets. 

"Mumbra must be completely painted green," she had said in a jibe at Awhad, but it ended up triggering a war of words with the BJP and Shiv Sena. 

According to the Mumbra police, Shaikh clarified on January 23 that her remarks were made in the context of her party's flag and symbol, and not with any intention to hurt sentiments or disturb communal harmony. -- PTI

