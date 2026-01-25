Actor Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan

18:53

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.





Cricketer Rohit Sharma, hockey player Savita Punia, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjeehave been awarded the Padma Shri.





The government announces 131 Padma awards for year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shris, the ministry of home affairs said.

Actor Dharmendra and former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan have been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, on the eve of Republic Day.