HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Dharmendra awarded Padma Vibhushan

Sun, 25 January 2026
Share:
18:53
Actor Dharmendra
Actor Dharmendra
Actor Dharmendra and former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan have been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, on the eve of Republic Day. 

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj have been awarded the Padma Bhushan. 

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, hockey player Savita Punia, Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar, actors R Madhavan and Prosenjit Chatterjeehave been awarded the Padma Shri. 

The government announces 131 Padma awards for year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shris, the ministry of home affairs said.  

TOP STORIES

3rd T20 Updates: Pressure on Samson as India aim to seal series
3rd T20 Updates: Pressure on Samson as India aim to seal series

LIVE! Interpol help sought to nab Delhi car blast accused
LIVE! Interpol help sought to nab Delhi car blast accused

Bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'
Bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'

India announces Padma Shri awards for 45 individuals, recognizing 'unsung heroes' like a former bus conductor who created the world's largest free library and a pediatrician who established Asia's first human milk bank.

Judiciary's independence non-negotiable: SC judge
Judiciary's independence non-negotiable: SC judge

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan asserts the independence of the judiciary and its importance in upholding the Constitution, emphasizing that the government has no role in the transfer of judges.

J-K border village girl to lead CRPF contingent on R-Day
J-K border village girl to lead CRPF contingent on R-Day

Simran Bala, a 26-year-old Assistant Commandant from a border village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, will lead an all-male CRPF contingent on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Republic Day. Her achievement is a source of immense pride for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO