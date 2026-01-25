25-year-old Hindu youth burnt to death in Bangladesh

14:23





He was sleeping in a garage when the fire broke out, and CCTV footage suggests foul play. The Narsingdi police superintendent (SP), Abdullah Al Faruque, informed ANI over the phone that while the fire started inside the shop, CCTV footage has revealed a person of interest moving around the area.





"We have collected footage from the CCTV cameras and observed that there is a scene showing a person moving around. We are investigating whether the fire was caused by some external factor or by an electrical fault", SP said.





The police superintendent also mentioned that the fire started inside the shop, and that the fire service broke the shutter to rescue him, although his body was charred to death.





"We are still investigating everything, and so far, no one has been arrested", he added.





Authorities are currently determining if the blaze was an electrical accident or an "external factor."





No arrests have been made as of Sunday. -- ANI

