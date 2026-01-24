Shubhanshu Shukla among 5 to receive UP Gaurav Samman

08:55

Uttar Pradesh government will honour five distinguished luminaries, including Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, who have brought laurels to the state at the national and international level.

This year, the personalities include those who have made remarkable contributions in diverse fields such as space science, education, literature, women empowerment and agriculture.

They will be honoured with 'Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman' during the three-day event, Uttar Pradesh Day 2026, which will begin on Saturday.

The event is being organised this year at the newly-constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, and Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the programme, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Lucknow's local boy, is among those to receive UP Gaurav Samman.

Shukla created history by reaching the International Space Station (ISS) after launch by SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 26, 2025. He became the first Indian astronaut to set foot on ISS. However, among Indians who went to space, he is the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma.

Alakh Pandey, who started the 'Physics Wala' YouTube channel in 2016, has also been chosen for the honour. The app of the same name, launched in 2020, has benefited many students by providing affordable and quality education. In 2022, his company became India's sixth edtech unicorn. He was born in Prayagraj.

Dr Hariom Panwar, born in Butna village of Bulandshahr, who made contributions in literature and education, is the third luminary to receive UP Gaurav Samman this year. Dr Panwar, who was a professor of law at Meerut College, has poems like 'Kala Dhan', 'Ghati Ke Dil Ki Dhadkan', 'Main Marte Loktantra Ka Bayan Hoon' and 'Bagi Hain Hum, Inquilab Ke Geet Sunate Jayenge.' The income from his literary works is used for the education of poor children and the welfare of deprived sections, according to the statement.

Rashmi Arya, who established Shrimad Dayanand Arya Kanya Gurukul in Meerut in 2007, will also be receiving the honour during the three-day event for contribution in the field of women empowerment.

The statement notes that her gurukul has a blend of Vedic culture and modern education, and the students have achieved success at national and international levels in board exams, Gita-Ashtadhyayi competitions, yoga, archery and jump rope. Currently, over 600 needy girls are being provided free education there.

Dr Sudhanshu Singh, a resident of Varanasi, will be honoured with UP Gaurav Samman for distinct achievements in the agriculture sector. He did his graduation in agriculture with a gold medal from Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, and obtained a PhD from IRRI, Philippines. His research on flood-tolerant Sub-1 rice has earned him international recognition.

Currently, he is the director of ISARC, Varanasi and has led international projects like BMGF, World Bank and USAID. In 29 years of experience, he has given a new direction to sustainable agriculture. -- PTI