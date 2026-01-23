HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nashik, Malegaon civic bodies ban meat sale on R-Day

Sat, 24 January 2026
The civic bodies of Nashik and Malegaon on Friday issued orders to keep slaughterhouses shut on Republic Day, an official said.   

"No one should slaughter animals on that day. If someone is found doing so, legal action will be taken against the concerned person. It covers all slaughterhouses, buffalo-class beef, chicken and goat meat shops. The decision has been taken as per the guidance of the Union and state governments, and in view of communal harmony, public peace and sensitivity," the official said quoting the order. 

Any violation will see action under Maharashtra Municipal Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with punishments including cancellation of licence, hefty fines etc, the official said. 

As per the MMC order, slaughterhouses will be shut on 12 days in 2026. -- PTI

