HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mhow water contamination: Indore administration deploys survey teams

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
11:34
image
The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has deployed 12 survey teams and established two temporary hospitals to treat residents who have fallen ill due to water contamination in Mhow, officials said on Saturday. 

According to the administration, at least 12 suspected cases of people suffering from stomach infection were detected in the Patti Bazaar area of Mhow on Friday.

Locals have, however, claimed that around 24 people have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in the neighbourhood.

The administration has been taking proactive measures, as the latest cases have come in the wake of the deaths of seven people linked to water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore city last month.

On the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, 12 teams were deployed in Patti Bazaar on Friday, and they have surveyed more than 80 households, the administration stated in a release.

Two temporary hospitals have been set up in the affected area, which has a population of around 2,500, it stated.

At least 12 suspected patients have been identified, and they are undergoing treatment.

Eight patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while two have recovered and discharged. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said that blood and water samples are being collected for testing in the Patti Bazaar area.

The administration has also roped in local paediatricians and two other child specialists in the affected area, the release stated.

Public announcement systems are being used to inform residents about precautions, such as drinking boiled water and avoiding food from outside. 

The administration has also been distributing ORS, glucose, zinc, and chlorine tablets in the affected area, it added.

Last month, several people fell ill, and seven deaths linked to water contamination were reported in the Bhagirathpura area. While residents of the locality have claimed that the outbreak has claimed 25 lives so far, a status report submitted by the Madhya Pradesh government to the High Court on January 15 mentioned seven deaths, including that of a five-month-old boy.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No one needs to teach us patriotism: Stalin slams Guv
LIVE! No one needs to teach us patriotism: Stalin slams Guv

Jay Shah set to take strict action against Bangladesh
Jay Shah set to take strict action against Bangladesh

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah is contemplating strict action against Bangladesh if they do not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Actor KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai residential building
Actor KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai residential building

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

Pro-Khalistani leader booked for threats of unrest on R-Day
Pro-Khalistani leader booked for threats of unrest on R-Day

According to police, the action was initiated after Pannun released a video message on social media in which he allegedly threatened to disturb peace and law and order in Delhi before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Malegaon May Chart A New Course For Muslim Politics
Malegaon May Chart A New Course For Muslim Politics

Whichever combination finally emerges, Malegaon could set a record for being a town run neither by Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti, nor by the Opposition MVA, but by a combination of two or three Muslim parties.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO