HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian national among 4 dead in shooting in US

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
10:22
image
An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, according to the Indian mission in Atlanta.
   
The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.
 
The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.
 
"We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family," it said on X.
 
The suspect was identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta, Fox5 Atlanta reported.
 
The victims have been identified as Kumar's wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, according to Gwinnett County police.
 
The suspect was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, the report said.
 
The police responded to a call at about 2.30 am (local time) on Friday in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, the report said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian national among 4 dead in shooting in US
LIVE! Indian national among 4 dead in shooting in US

Actor KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai residential building
Actor KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai residential building

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

States Chalk Out Plans For Census 2027
States Chalk Out Plans For Census 2027

Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are among the first to roll out the digital exercise.

Captain Surya Is Back And How!
Captain Surya Is Back And How!

Back to his brilliant best, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 82 lit up Raipur in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, to shut out all doubters, days ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Maha: Two Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan
Maha: Two Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan

Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kalyan files a police complaint after two newly-elected corporators go missing following the Kalyan Dombivali civic polls. The party suspects foul play and seeks a thorough investigation.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO