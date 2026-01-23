HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gang extorts Rs 6.5 cr from Gurugram businessman in honey-trap case

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
00:52
File image
File image
A gang allegedly extorted Rs 6.5 crore from a Gurugram businessman in a honey-trap case, said police. 

The businessman had befriended a Meghalaya woman through Facebook, who posed as an air hostess. Following the complaint of the businessman, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station, the police said. 

According to the victim's complaint, in 2020, the businessman became friends with the woman through Facebook. 

They started talking and he shared his WhatsApp number and started sending her photos and asked for photos from her too. 

The businessman further stated that the woman, along with her mother, allegedly began engaging in sexually explicit chats with him. 

She also allegedly sent him some semi-nude photos. 

In 2021, she began sending him screenshots of their chats. Later, the businessman blocked her number. 

"She then sent me an edited photo from another number and blackmailed me, demanding money. I then transferred the money on May 2 in 2021 to her brother's bank account, which she had provided me. On August 14, 2021, she called me and said that her father was the SDM in Shillong and she would tell him the whole story. After which the alleged SDM assured me that he would soon return the money."

"Soon after, the alleged SDM also demanded money in the name of a pilot course. After some days, when I asked for money, she made me talk to her mother, who introduced herself as a lawyer in a Meghalaya court. In December 2022, Kim made a new story that her SDM father had died and emotionally took Rs 32.38 lakh to open a liquor shop," the businessman said in his complaint. 

Later, the accused claimed she was marrying a police officer deployed in the security team of the Meghalaya deputy chief minister. 

They promised to return all their money after her marriage by selling property worth Rs 100 crore in Goa, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nashik, Malegaon civic bodies ban meat sale on R-Day
LIVE! Nashik, Malegaon civic bodies ban meat sale on R-Day

India thump New Zealand after Surya, Kishan blitz
India thump New Zealand after Surya, Kishan blitz

In India's 100th T20I at home, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan struck explosive fifties as India chased down 209 with ease to beat New Zealand in Raipur, taking a 2-0 lead in the T20I series ahead of the World Cup.

Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz
Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz

Peace prevailed at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday as Hindus performed puja to mark Basant Panchami festival while Muslims offered namaaz within the same premises...

Massive fleet heading towards Iran, warns Trump
Massive fleet heading towards Iran, warns Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran is under close watch and a 'massive fleet' is heading towards the Gulf region.

'Op Sindoor' tableau to showcase military might on R-Day
'Op Sindoor' tableau to showcase military might on R-Day

The Indian military will showcase an Operation Sindoor-themed tableau for the Republic Day parade, highlighting the jointness of the three services and India's military capabilities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO