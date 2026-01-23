HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Congress meets Bihar leaders amid defection rumours of MLAs

Sat, 24 January 2026
The Congress on Friday held a brainstorming session with its Bihar leaders and brushed aside reports that its newly-elected legislators are deserting the party. 

The Congress had won six seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, where it had contested in around 60 seats.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened the meeting at his residence, where Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was also present.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar were also present at the meeting, besides its newly-elected Bihar MLAs and other state leaders.

"There were rumours that all our MLAs are deserting our party. But all our MLAs were present at today's meeting. These are all bogus news. These types of rumours being spread against the Congress are completely baseless," Venugopal told reporters after the meeting.

AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru and other Congress leaders, namely Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Ranjeet Ranjan, Kanhaiya Kumar and Madan Mohan Jha, were also present at the meeting.

Sources said Independent MP Pappu Yadav earlier came and returned from Kharge's residence, only to return later after talking to Congress leaders, as his name did not initially figure in the list of invitees. -- PTI

