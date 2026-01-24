HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Kamal R Khan held for firing at Mumbai building

Sat, 24 January 2026
Share:
09:40
image
Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs here, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night, and in his statement, the actor admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said.

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

During the probe, two bullets were found in the society premises one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one, they said.

Initially, the police were unable to make any headway, as they couldn't find anything in the CCTV footage. However, a forensic analysis indicated that the bullets may have been fired from Khan's bungalow nearby, the official said.

The exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Actor Kamal R Khan held for firing at Mumbai building
LIVE! Actor Kamal R Khan held for firing at Mumbai building

Maha: Two Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan
Maha: Two Uddhav Sena corporators go missing in Kalyan

Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kalyan files a police complaint after two newly-elected corporators go missing following the Kalyan Dombivali civic polls. The party suspects foul play and seeks a thorough investigation.

209 in 15.2 overs! India shatter Pakistan's record
209 in 15.2 overs! India shatter Pakistan's record

India break Pakistan's record for fastest 200-plus run chase in T20Is

Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet
Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held
Terror plot foiled in Punjab, six BKI operatives held

Punjab Police announced the busting of two terror modules ahead of Republic Day, resulting in the arrest of six operatives and the seizure of arms and ammunition.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO