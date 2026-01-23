Zydus Lifesciences launches cancer drug Nivolumab's biosimilar in India

12:47





This comes just days after the Delhi High Court's division bench permitted Zydus Life to manufacture and sell a biosimilar version of Nivolumab, a blockbuster cancer drug patented by US pharmaceutical major Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), just months before its Indian patent expires on May 2 this year. Zydus stated in a regulatory filing that the biosimilar would be branded as 'Tishtha', and will be available in two dosage forms- 40 milligram (mg) and 100 mg, priced at 13,950 and 28,950, respectively.





"The prices are approximately one fourth of the reference drug," the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing. Sold under the brand name Opdivo outside India, and Opdyta in India, Nivolumab has seen significant commercial success globally.





Opdyta's price typically ranges from around 36,000 to over 90,000 per vial, depending on the dosage form. The HC ruling had stated that access to affordable treatment could not be denied to patients. While allowing Zydus to proceed, the bench also directed the company to maintain detailed accounts of sales until the patent lapses.





The company added that the pricing and dual-strength offering will help oncologists optimise dosing while minimising drug wastage, a key factor in improving the economics of immunotherapy.





"With the launch of Tishtha, we are expanding access to immuno-oncology through a patient-centric therapy. Our aim is to support patients with consistent care throughout their treatment journey," said Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil P Patel. According to Zydus' estimates, the treatment could benefit more than 500,000 patients in India by improving affordability and widening access to immuno-oncology therapies.





On Friday, Zydus Lifesciences' shares rose by 1 per cent, with the company ending the day's trade at 884.85 apiece on BSE.





-- Sanket Koul/Business Standard

Ahmedabad-based drug major Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said that it has launched the world's first biosimilar of cancer immunotherapy drug Nivolumab in India to treat multiple indications of the terminal disease.