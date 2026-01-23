HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman found murdered in Nagpur lodge; police search for boyfriend

Fri, 23 January 2026
22:56
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend with a knife inside a lodge in Nagpur district during a heated argument between the duo, the police said on Friday.   

The incident took place on Thursday and police have registered a murder case against her boyfriend Saurabh alias Bittu Jamgade (25), who fled after jumping from the first floor of the lodge in the Fetri area under Kalmeshwar police station limits. 

The deceased was identified by police as Ruchita Rajesh Bhange (21), a final-year BA student who resided at Borgaon in Nagpur. 

According to the police, the two were in a relationship for sometime, but engaged in frequent arguments. 

Bhange's father had lodged a police complaint alleging that Jamgade, a resident of Ashti in the district, was stalking and harassing his daughter despite repeated warnings. 

A senior police officer said, "Four days ago, the accused assaulted the victim during her police recruitment exam preparations and took away her mobile phone. She had informed her friend about the incident." 

On January 22, Bhange left home in the afternoon and did not return. The next day, the police informed the family that her body was found in a room in a lodge. 

The woman's body was lying in a pool of blood, and a knife was recovered from the room, they said. -- PTI

