Vaishno Devi Shrine receives season's first snowfall

11:17

NH-44 is closed due to heavy snowfall





Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Bhaderwah Valley received the season's first snowfall on Friday morning, after a long wait by the residents. The snowfall transformed Bhaderwah's roads and streets into a white blanket, adding to the charm of the town. Cold weather conditions intensified, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.





Bhaderwah Police and the district administration have issued helpline numbers and advised people to remain cautious, especially while travelling to higher reaches.





The hill resort town of Batote in Jammu district also experienced heavy snowfall. The famous hill resorts of Jammu province-Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar and Batote experienced the season's first snowfall, thereby not only ending a long dry or drought season but also bringing cheers to all dependent on the tourism industry, like hoteliers, taxi drivers, mule or horse owners, photographers, shopkeepers and vendors near these tourist resorts. -- ANI

The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district witnessed the season's first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and transforming the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter landscape.