Follow Rediff on:      
Vaishno Devi Shrine receives season's first snowfall

Fri, 23 January 2026
11:17
NH-44 is closed due to heavy snowfall
The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district witnessed the season's first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and transforming the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter landscape. 

Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Bhaderwah Valley received the season's first snowfall on Friday morning, after a long wait by the residents. The snowfall transformed Bhaderwah's roads and streets into a white blanket, adding to the charm of the town. Cold weather conditions intensified, prompting residents to take necessary precautions. 

 Bhaderwah Police and the district administration have issued helpline numbers and advised people to remain cautious, especially while travelling to higher reaches. 

The hill resort town of Batote in Jammu district also experienced heavy snowfall. The famous hill resorts of Jammu province-Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar and Batote experienced the season's first snowfall, thereby not only ending a long dry or drought season but also bringing cheers to all dependent on the tourism industry, like hoteliers, taxi drivers, mule or horse owners, photographers, shopkeepers and vendors near these tourist resorts. -- ANI

United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran is under close watch and a 'massive fleet' is heading towards the Gulf region.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew the invitation extended to Canada to join the Board of Peace.

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

'Given that the population is almost evenly split, the Indian economy cannot grow without women participating in the workforce.''While women's participation has increased, it is still well below 40 per cent,' says Kartik Narayan, CEO of...

