UP school teacher arrested for attempting to rape 16-year-old girl

Fri, 23 January 2026
21:13
A private school teacher have been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl here, the police said on Friday. 

The incident took place in an area under the Shivala Kala police station on January 21, when the 38-year-old accused was tutoring the girl, who is in Class 10, at her house, station house officer Lakhpat Singh said. 

Singh said that when the girl screamed, her elder sister came to the room. 

The accused then pushed both of them and fled from the spot. 

A case was registered under Section 65(1) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. 

He was arrested on Friday, the SHO said. -- PTI

