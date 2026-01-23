UP man framed in cow slaughter case, 3 cops suspended

19:18

File image





Three policemen have also been suspended for allegedly attempting to detain the accused woman from inside the high court premises.





The case traces back to January 14, when Kakori police intercepted an online porter vehicle on the city's outskirts and recovered around 12 kg of suspected beef, based on a tip-off.





The delivery was booked in the name of a businessman, Wasif, from Aminabad, who denied any involvement, prompting a deeper technical and field-level investigation.





The police officers said subsequent verification raised red flags over the booking and delivery process, eventually leading investigators to suspect that the consignment had been deliberately arranged to implicate the businessman.





A local police officer said the probe later pointed towards an alleged conspiracy linked to a marital dispute, in which the man's wife, Ameena, and her associate, Amaan, from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, are suspected to have played a key role.





Investigators also revisited a similar case from September last year, when Wasif was arrested after suspected beef was recovered from his parked vehicle in Hazratganj.





He was released shortly thereafter, and police now believe that incident, too, may have been orchestrated as part of a broader plan to implicate him.





The police have arrested Amaan, while Ameena remains at large.





Efforts are underway to arrest her, officials said, adding that further legal proceedings are continuing. -- PTI

An investigation into a suspected cow slaughter case here has snowballed into a criminal conspiracy probe, with the police alleging that a man was deliberately framed twice using planted evidence amid a matrimonial dispute.