Three of 13 transgender inmates in UP jail test HIV-positive

18:34





District jail superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi on Friday said that a total of 13 transgender individuals were brought to the jail last Sunday in connection with an assault case, and the initial test reports of seven of them showed them to be HIV-positive.





He said that a team from the pathology department of the medical college collected blood samples for a second test, and three of them tested positive.





The superintendent said that these three transgender inmates have now been placed in a separate barrack and their treatment has begun.





A total of 881 inmates, including 24 females, are lodged in Pratapgarh district jail.





Thirteen inmates are transgender.





Three of these transgender people are HIV positive, Dwivedi said. -- PTI

Three of the thirteen transgender inmates lodged in the Pratapgarh district jail have tested HIV-positive in a second screening test, a jail official said on Friday.