Three arrested with opium worth Rs 1 cr in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Fri, 23 January 2026
17:19
Three people were arrested with illegal opium worth Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, the police said on Friday. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a motorcycle near Kolgati in the Lohsinghna police station area on Thursday and made the seizure, they said. 

"Three persons have been arrested with 20.5 kg of opium. The market value is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore," SDPO (Headquarters) Amit Kumar Anand said. 

"All three accused hail from Chatra district. The motorcycle has also been seized," he said. -- PTI

