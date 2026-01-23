Shooting coach Bhardwaj's anticipatory bail plea rejected

20:43

File image/NRAI/X





Faridabad police had booked national shooting coach Bharadwaj over allegations of sexually harassing a 17-year-old national-level shooter.





An FIR was registered at the women's police station, NIT Faridabad on January 6.





After this, the coach was suspended by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), they added. According to the complaint, the incident took place on December 16, 2025 during the shooter's participation in a national-level shooting event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in south Delhi.





The victim came in touch with Bhardwaj, Indian Shooting team's coach in August 2025.





The victim alleged in her complaint that the coach first initially requested her to meet him in the hotel lobby in the Surajkund area of Faridabad to analyse her match performance.





However, upon her arrival, he allegedly coerced her to come to his room, claiming a more focused discussion was required and sexually assaulted the victim, said the police. -- PTI

The court of Faridabad's additional district and sessions Judge Abhishek Phutela has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj, who is absconding, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor shooter at a hotel in Faridabad, the police said.