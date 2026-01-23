HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shimla gets first snowfall of season, dry spell ends

Fri, 23 January 2026
09:06
After a three-month dry spell, Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Friday.

Snowfall is also occurring in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, another popular tourist destination of the state.

The local met centre has forecasted heavy snowfall and rainfall.

The Shimla administration has issues an advisory, asking people to not drive till the weather clears.

The administration said higher reaches of the district, including Chopal, are also experiencing snowfall due to which Chopal-Deha road has been blocked.  -- PTI

