Sena-UBT approaches police over 2 missing corporators

Fri, 23 January 2026
23:52
image
The Kalyan unit of Shiv Sena-UBT on Friday approached police claiming two of its newly-elected corporators cannot be contacted despite inquiries with family members, relatives and party office-bearers.   

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party won 11 seats in the January 15 Kalyan Dombivali civic polls. 

In his complaint to Kolsewadi police station, Shiv Sena-UBT Kalyan district chief Sharad Shivraj Patil said all efforts to contact newly-elected corporators Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone have been in vain. 

He sought registration of a missing person case and a fair investigation in the matter. 

"The phones of the two corporators are switched off. Their sudden disappearance is not limited to personal security but is related to democratic values, law and order and public trust. The possibility of pressure, fraud, kidnapping or other criminal nature behind this incident cannot be ruled out," Patil said in his complaint. 

Senior inspector Ganesh Nayinde said a probe has begun after Patil's complaint was received. -- PTI

