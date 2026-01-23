HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee hits all-time low of 92/USD, recovers marginally

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
16:22
image
The rupee hit an all-time low of 92 on Friday and recovered marginally to settle at 91.88 (provisional) against the American currency, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee gave up early gains and hit a record low of 91.99 per US dollar in intraday trade due to weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows. Moreover, gains in crude oil prices and a surge in US treasury yields weighed on the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 and then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.41 against the greenback. 

It touched an all-time intraday low of 92.00 before settling for the day at a record closing low of 91.88 (provisional), down 30 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the US dollar. The previous all-time low was recorded on January 21, when the rupee plunged 68 paise to close at 91.65 against the American currency. 

The rupee has slumped by 200 paise, or over 2 per cent, so far this month. In 2025, the domestic unit had plunged 5 per cent on unabated foreign fund outflows and dollar strength. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 92/USD, recovers marginally
LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 92/USD, recovers marginally

Modi raises Sabarimala gold theft in mega Kerala rally
Modi raises Sabarimala gold theft in mega Kerala rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Left and Congress in Kerala, raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue and accusing the Congress of aligning with hardline elements. He urged voters to choose the BJP for development and good...

Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet
Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Border 2 Review
Border 2 Review

Because it treats soldiers as human, and concentrates on their emotions as much as their bravery, Border 2, probably without meaning to, speaks out against war, observes Deepa Gahlot.

China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns
China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO