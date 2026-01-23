HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee hits all-time low of 92 against USD, recovers to settle at 91.88

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
19:30
image
The rupee hit an all-time low of 92 on Friday and recovered marginally to settle at 91.88 (provisional) against the American currency, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee gave up early gains and hit a record low of 91.99 per US dollar in intraday trade due to weak domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows. 

Moreover, gains in crude oil prices and a surge in US treasury yields weighed on the rupee. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 and then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.41 against the greenback. 

It touched an all-time intraday low of 92.00 before settling for the day at a record closing low of 91.88 (provisional), down 30 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the US dollar. 

The previous all-time low was recorded on January 21, when the rupee plunged 68 paise to close at 91.65 against the American currency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I updates: India win toss, to bowl in Raipur
2nd T20I updates: India win toss, to bowl in Raipur

LIVE! Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua
LIVE! Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua

Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz
Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz

Peace prevailed at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday as Hindus performed puja to mark Basant Panchami festival while Muslims offered namaaz within the same premises...

R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms
R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms

Early morning rain in Delhi lowers temperatures. The weather office predicts cloudy conditions and thunderstorms for the day due to a western disturbance.

Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan
Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan

The body of a 22-year-old Agniveer, Pushpendra Singh, was found near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. Police suspect a road accident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO