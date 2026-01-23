HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Peace@Bhojshala: Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaz

Fri, 23 January 2026
16:39
Peace prevailed at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday as Hindus performed puja to mark Basant Panchami festival while Muslims offered namaz within the same premises but at a different location. 

The puja began in the early hours under heavy security and will continue till sunset. As per the Supreme Court's directions, Muslims offered prayers at a place allocated to them between 1 to 3 pm, the district administration said in a release. 

No untoward incident or breach of peace was reported. Around 8,000 police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city. As Basant Panchami fell on Friday this year, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a time-sharing formula to prevent potential friction, ruling that the Hindu community will be permitted to perform prayers from sunrise to sunset, and the Muslim side will be allowed to offer namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm. Devotees began gathering at the historic site, decked in saffron flags and flowers, at sunrise. 

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, a local organisation, began the puja by installing an image of Goddess Saraswati, also known as Maa Vagdevi, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, and the 'Akhand Puja' (a continuous sequence of prayers from sunrise to sunset) was initiated by offering oblations in the 'havan kund'. 

Security personnel covered every corner of the disputed complex. The Hindu community's prayers are proceeding smoothly amid tight security arrangements, District Magistrate Priyank Mishra told PTI. 

 "We have made arrangements to ensure that prayers of both the Hindu and Muslim sides can be conducted without any interruption," he said. Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said that the entire city has been mapped and sensitive areas have been identified. -- PTI

