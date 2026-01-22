HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Paint Mumbra green' remark: Corporator gets notice

Fri, 23 January 2026
Police have issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's newly-elected corporator Sahar Shaikh under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) over her 'provocative' remark that Mumbra locality in Thane will be completely painted 'green', an official said on Thursday.

The Mumbra police's action follows a viral video, in which Shaikh, after her victory from ward 30 in the January 15 Thane civic polls, taunted Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Jitendra Awhad and declared her intent to 'paint all of Mumbra green' during her five-year tenure.

In her victory speech, Shaikh said, "In the next five years, every candidate in Mumbra will be from AIMIM. Mumbra must be completely painted green." 

Earlier in the day, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation under former MP Kirit Somaiya submitted a written complaint to the police claiming the remarks were provocative and intended to incite communal tension.

"After the victory in the municipal elections, AIMIM leaders have now started making provocative speeches in Mumbra. But Mumbra belongs to Maharashtra, and the state bows before the saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Somaiya said in the letter, which did not name Shaikh.

The letter also alleged the speeches represented 'Muslim bigotry' and were designed to 'spread fear' among the minority Hindu population residing in Mumbra.

"The notice is a preventive measure to ensure law and order in this sensitive township. The directive advises Shaikh to exercise extreme caution in public addresses and refrain from statements that could inflame sentiments," a Mumbra police station official said.

Meanwhile, Shaikh claimed her words were being 'deliberately twisted' for political gain.

She said her statement simply expressed a hope to expand her party's political footprint.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM registered significant gains in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, bagging five of the 131 seats and outperforming parties like Congress, which failed to open its account, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, which secured just one seat.  -- PTI

