Over 6000 military personnel to take part in R-Day parade

"Bhairav Battalion, Shaktibaan regiment to take part in the parade for the first time, along with Ladakh Scouts. Kites, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camel also will also take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time," he said. A full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. A few roads in Central Delhi were cordoned off for the full-dress rehearsal of Republic Day. -- ANI

Over 6,000 military personnel will take part in this year's Republic Day Parade, with Bhairav Battalion and Shaktibaan regiment to take part in the grand ceremony for the first time. Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, who interacted with the media in New Delhi, said Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC, Delhi Area, will head the parade for the fourth time.