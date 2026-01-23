Maha: Chandrapur Cong splits; 13 corporators form group

23:01





Dhanorkar herself was present when the group, led by Sudarshan Adbale, registered itself at the divisional commissioner's office in Nagpur.





The other 14 corporators also reached the commissioner's office and objected to the registration, suggesting a split in the party unit.





In the January 15 civic elections, the BJP won 23 seats while the Congress won 27.





At least 34 corporators will be required to control the 66-member civic body. -- PTI

Amid a tussle between senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar and the party's local MP Pratibha Dhanorkar, 13 corporators out of the 27 Congress corporators in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra on Friday registered themselves as group.