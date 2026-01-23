HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka HC lifts ban on bike taxis

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
17:47
image
The Karnataka high court on Friday lifted the ban on bike taxis, paving the way for the resumption of services across the state. 

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said he had not yet received a copy of the order and would comment after reviewing it. 

However, he said the division bench of the High Court had quashed the single-bench order. 

"The single-judge bench of the high court had prohibited bike taxis. The division bench has quashed the single judge bench order and allowed the writ appeal. Let the judgment copy come. I will read it and then discuss it with you all," the minister told reporters. 

Uber hailed the court order. 

"We welcome the hon'ble high court's decision to recognise bike taxis as a legal mode of passenger transport in Karnataka," Uber said in a statement. 

According to the company, bike taxis serve as a vital mobility lifeline for Indian cities, offering an affordable and convenient way to navigate traffic. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Karnataka HC lifts ban on bike taxis
LIVE! Karnataka HC lifts ban on bike taxis

Modi raises Sabarimala gold theft in mega Kerala rally
Modi raises Sabarimala gold theft in mega Kerala rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Left and Congress in Kerala, raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue and accusing the Congress of aligning with hardline elements. He urged voters to choose the BJP for development and good...

Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet
Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Border 2 Review
Border 2 Review

Because it treats soldiers as human, and concentrates on their emotions as much as their bravery, Border 2, probably without meaning to, speaks out against war, observes Deepa Gahlot.

China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns
China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO