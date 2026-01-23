HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K snowfall: NH-44 closed, Srinagar flights cancelled

Fri, 23 January 2026
10:08
Sonmarg turns into a winter wonderland. Pic: Umar Ganie
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. 

Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights. Several parts of Jammu witnessed rainfall, with chilly weather conditions prevailing across the city. 

Authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, all types of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions. 

After nearly three months without rain or snow, snowfall began in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and surrounding areas from midnight. Locals expressed relief and happiness at witnessing the much-awaited snowfall. 

Further, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory stating that flight operations in Srinagar have been temporarily suspended due to snowfall. The airline warned that delays may occur and urged travellers to check their latest flight status and use available options to rebook or request a refund.

In a post on X, the Airlines shared, "Due to snowfall in Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible." -- ANI

