HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K issues high-danger avalanche warning in 6 districts

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
19:57
image
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir issued a high-danger avalanche warning on Friday for six districts of the Union territory following fresh snowfall, officials said.

Avalanches with a high-danger level are likely to occur above 2,300 metres in Ganderbal district, in Central Kashmir, over the next 24 hours, the officials said.

They also warned that an avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,500 metres over districts, including Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban in the Jammu region, and Kupwara in North Kashmir.

The officials urged the residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Earlier in the day, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I updates: Kuldeep breaks the 50-run stand
2nd T20I updates: Kuldeep breaks the 50-run stand

LIVE! UP man framed in cow slaughter case, 3 cops suspended
LIVE! UP man framed in cow slaughter case, 3 cops suspended

Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz
Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz

Peace prevailed at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday as Hindus performed puja to mark Basant Panchami festival while Muslims offered namaaz within the same premises...

R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms
R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms

Early morning rain in Delhi lowers temperatures. The weather office predicts cloudy conditions and thunderstorms for the day due to a western disturbance.

Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan
Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan

The body of a 22-year-old Agniveer, Pushpendra Singh, was found near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. Police suspect a road accident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO