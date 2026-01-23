'Jana Nayagan' certification row: HC to pronounce verdict on Jan 27

22:17





The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan will pronounce their orders on Tuesday.





The bench had on January 20 reserved orders, on the appeal filed by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), against an order passed by Justice P T Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.





Justice Asha had on January 9 allowed the petition filed by M/s KVN Productions LLP, producer of the film Jaya Nayagan and gave a direction to the CBFC to grant censor certificate forthwith.





The bench had stayed the order the same day. -- PTI

