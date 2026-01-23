HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Jana Nayagan' certification row: HC to pronounce verdict on Jan 27

Fri, 23 January 2026
22:17
The Madras high court will pronounce the verdict on January 27, on the appeal filed by the CBFC challenging an order of a single judge that directed it to give censor certificate forthwith to Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring popular film star Vijay.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan will pronounce their orders on Tuesday.

The bench had on January 20 reserved orders, on the appeal filed by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), against an order passed by Justice P T Asha, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.

Justice Asha had on January 9 allowed the petition filed by M/s KVN Productions LLP, producer of the film Jaya Nayagan and gave a direction to the CBFC to grant censor certificate forthwith. 

The bench had stayed the order the same day. -- PTI

