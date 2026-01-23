Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua

18:13





Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorist was gunned down during a joint operation in the general area of Billawar.





"A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP (J&K Police) team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar," the Jammu police chief said in a post on X. Officials identified the deceased terrorist as JeM commander Usman and said a large quantity of arms and ammunition including M4 automatic rifle were recovered from him.

A Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a senior police officer said.