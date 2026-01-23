IndiGo Investigation: DGCA Shares Airline Data With CCI

10:13





The data included passenger numbers, capacity indicators, year-wise revenue details of airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India, Air India Express and Akasa.





However, IndiGo Airlines has sought additional time from the aviation regulator to provide some of the details sought by the CCI, sources said.





CCI had sought this information as part of its preliminary inquiry into the information received against IndiGo Airlines last month. Based on the findings, CCI may issue an order for a detailed investigation by its Director General office.





The airline-wise data on passenger numbers has been shared for FY24 and FY25, as well as monthly figures for September, November and December 2025.





Data regarding routes, exclusively operated by IndiGo between September and December 2025, is also being shared by the DGCA with the Commission. The aviation regulator has also provided the CCI with year-wise revenue details of airline operators from FY22 to FY25.





The DGCA also informed the Commission that flight operators have to share monthly statistical data relating to its operations, including aircraft hours, flown capacity deployed, passengers carried in order for them to get the Air Operator Certificate.





Abuse of dominance under Competition Act can lead to exclusionary and exploitative conduct. The inquiry in the IndiGo matter is likely to focus on the latter, it is learnt.





The informant, a consumer, has told the Commission their personal experience with booking of the ticket at 2.5 times the original cost because of flight cancellations. The antitrust watchdog would, however, look into the issue from the point of view of larger consumer interest and not just a single customer, sources said.





Section 4 of the Act prohibits abuse of dominant position. The Act does not prohibit dominance itself, but exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties by the Commission.





IndiGo cancelled over 4,200 flights between December 1 and 9. The crisis was triggered by IndiGo's inability to manage its pilot duty roster after the DGCA fully implemented new, stricter rest and duty regulations last month, which increased weekly rest requirements and reduced the hours pilots can fly at night.





The disruptions peaked on December 5 before gradually easing. On December 9, the DGCA asked IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic flights for the entire winter season to help stabilise operations.





Before the crisis, the airline operated around 2,300 flights per day -- about 2,000 domestic and 300 international.





-- Ruchika Chitravanshi & Deepak Patel, Business Standard

