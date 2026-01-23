HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy snowfall, snowstorms in Himachal, commuters stranded

Fri, 23 January 2026
Snowfall in Shimla
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for widespread snowfall and rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, warning of continued disruption to daily life as commuters face severe problems due to slippery roads, traffic jams, and fuel shortages.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance is set to impact the state on January 26, bringing multiple spells of moderate to heavy snowfall and snowstorms in several districts over the next few days. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said the Western Disturbance had already become active across the state since late last night, resulting in rain and snowfall in several regions. 

"A Western Disturbance has been active over Himachal Pradesh since last night. Due to this, rainfall has been recorded across the state, while snowfall has occurred in three to four districts," Sharma said. 

He said the highest snowfall till this morning was recorded in Kothi (Kullu) at 15 cm, followed by Gondhla in Lahaul-Spiti at 12 cm, and Chamba at 6 cm. Keylong and Manali recorded around 4 cm of snowfall, while Shimla received about 1 cm, with snowfall continuing. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Left and Congress in Kerala, raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue and accusing the Congress of aligning with hardline elements. He urged voters to choose the BJP for development and good...

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Because it treats soldiers as human, and concentrates on their emotions as much as their bravery, Border 2, probably without meaning to, speaks out against war, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

