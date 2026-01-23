HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haryana man kills daughter for failing to write numbers till 50

Fri, 23 January 2026
21:49
A father's attempt to home school his four-year-old daughter turned fatal here when he allegedly beat the child to death for failing to write numbers up to 50, the police said on Friday. 

The accused, Krishna Jaiswal (31), was arrested after a complaint lodged at the Sector 58 police station. 

He was produced in a city court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. 

Jaiswal, a native of Kheratiya village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, lived in a rented house in Faridabad. 

Investigations revealed that both Jaiswal and his wife worked in private companies. 

While the mother worked during the day, Jaiswal stayed home to care of the children and supervise his daughter's lessons, the police said. 

The incident occurred on January 21. According to the police, Jaiswal had asked the child to write numbers from one to 50. 

When she was unable to complete the task, he allegedly became violent and thrashed her, leading to her death. 

The matter came to light when the mother returned from work in the evening and found the girl dead. She informed the police. 

A team from local police station reached the spot and took the body into custody. 

"A case has been registered and the accused has been taken on police remand for further investigation. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination," a spokesperson with the Faridabad police said. -- PTI

