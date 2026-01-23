HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

General Atlantic enters a definitive pact to acquire stake in Balaji Wafers

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
13:20
image
Investment firm General Atlantic said on Thursday that it has entered a "definitive agreement' to acquire a stake in Balaji Wafers, an Indian snack maker. 

The deal value was not disclosed but according to a source, Balaji Wafers has agreed to sell a 7 per cent stake for Rs 2,050 crore. General Atlantic's investment will enable Balaji Wafers to focus on strengthening corporate functions and innovation, said a press statement. 

Drawing on General Atlantic's global expertise in the food and consumer sectors, Balaji plans to expand in India. The Virani family founded Balaji Wafers as a home enterprise in 1981 in Gujarat. The company has grown to be one of India's largest packaged snack brands and an exporter to around 25 countries. Intensive Fiscal Services acted as the exclusive adviser to Balaji Wafers. 

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in 2026. Chandubhai Virani, founder and chairman of Balaji Wafers, said: "This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey. General Atlantic's deep understanding of consumer businesses, record of working with founder families and long-term approach to value creation align well with our vision for Balaji Wafers." 

Keyur Virani, whole-time director of Balaji Wafers, said: "General Atlantic's investment will support our efforts to establish and operate world-class facilities, invest in innovation and build a professional team to help drive the next phase of growth for the company. We are excited to extend our footprint across India while staying true to the quality and taste that our consumers trust."
-- Sharleen Dsouza/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Have faith, changes will happen in Kerala: Modi
LIVE! Have faith, changes will happen in Kerala: Modi

Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry
Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry

Two high-profile murder convicts serving life sentences in a Jaipur open-air prison are set to marry after developing a relationship behind bars. The wedding follows a grant of parole to both convicts, a decision that has sparked some...

Raj Thackeray pens moving tribute for uncle in Saamana
Raj Thackeray pens moving tribute for uncle in Saamana

MNS chief Raj Thackeray pens tribute to his uncle, Bal Thackeray, recalling their bond and the pain of leaving the family home after quitting Shiv Sena.

Saraswati Puja begins at Bhojshala under heavy security
Saraswati Puja begins at Bhojshala under heavy security

Basant Panchami puja commenced at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, under heavy security, coinciding with Friday prayers. The Supreme Court mandated a time-sharing formula to prevent communal...

China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns
China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO