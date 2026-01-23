Fake, says Iran on Trump stopping deaths of 800 prisoners

15:21





Iran's judiciary news agency, Mizan, quoted prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi as dismissing the claim, saying no such number exists and that the judiciary has made no decision regarding mass executions.





The remarks raise fresh questions about the fate of protesters, as Iranian officials have acknowledged that some detainees face charges that could carry the death penalty. Trump has said that mass executions or the killing of peaceful protesters would constitute red lines that could trigger a possible U.S. military strike on Iran. -- Agencies

Iran's top prosecutor on Friday rejected a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that his intervention had stopped the execution of 800 people detained during nationwide protests, calling the assertion 'completely false.'