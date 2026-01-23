HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fake, says Iran on Trump stopping deaths of 800 prisoners

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
15:21
image
Iran's top prosecutor on Friday rejected a claim by U.S. President Donald Trump that his intervention had stopped the execution of 800 people detained during nationwide protests, calling the assertion 'completely false.' 

Iran's judiciary news agency, Mizan, quoted prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi as dismissing the claim, saying no such number exists and that the judiciary has made no decision regarding mass executions. 

The remarks raise fresh questions about the fate of protesters, as Iranian officials have acknowledged that some detainees face charges that could carry the death penalty. Trump has said that mass executions or the killing of peaceful protesters would constitute red lines that could trigger a possible U.S. military strike on Iran. -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man amputates foot to seek disability quota for MBBS
LIVE! Man amputates foot to seek disability quota for MBBS

Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet
Upset with Rahul, Tharoor to skip Cong strategy meet

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Border 2 Review
Border 2 Review

Border 2 stands out because it treats soldiers not as killing machines, but as human beings first, feels Deepa Gahlot.

Shiv Sena minister's son surrenders in poll violence case
Shiv Sena minister's son surrenders in poll violence case

Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale's son, Vikas Gogawale, surrendered to police in connection with the Mahad poll violence case after the Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government's inaction.

Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry
Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry

Two high-profile murder convicts serving life sentences in a Jaipur open-air prison are set to marry after developing a relationship behind bars. The wedding follows a grant of parole to both convicts, a decision that has sparked some...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO