HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi Police act on social media tip, save distressed youth from suicide

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
00:08
image
Swift action by the Delhi Police Social Media Control Room helped save the life of a 19-year-old youth who had allegedly expressed his intention to commit suicide at a railway station after posting distress messages online, police said on Wednesday.

At 6.32 pm on January 21, a user on the social media platform X tagged Delhi Police and shared information about a known person who had been chatting with him on Telegram.

The youth had conveyed his intention to end his life by jumping in front of a train due to emotional distress stemming from a failed love affair, they said.     

The post also mentioned the name and mobile number of the distressed individual. Taking immediate cognisance of the alert, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Social Media Control Room at the Police Headquarters assessed the urgency of the situation and swung into action, a senior police officer said.

The on-duty SMCR team promptly shared the information with the station house officer of New Delhi Railway Station for immediate intervention.

"During verification and coordination, it was confirmed that the youth was actually present at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. The updated information was immediately conveyed to the SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station," a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and located the youth on the railway premises. The timely intervention helped prevent a possible suicide, police said.

The youth was subsequently counselled and later handed over safely to his uncle, a resident of Jaitpur in Delhi, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Documents to end war 'nearly ready': Zelenskyy
LIVE! Documents to end war 'nearly ready': Zelenskyy

No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record
No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

War has to end: Trump to Putin after meeting Zelenskyy
War has to end: Trump to Putin after meeting Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that 'war has to end'.

Manipur gang-rape survivor dies after 2 yrs of trauma
Manipur gang-rape survivor dies after 2 yrs of trauma

Kuki organizations are demanding justice after a Kuki woman from Manipur died from an illness allegedly linked to the trauma she suffered after being gang-raped in 2023. They allege government inaction and demand an independent probe.

In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade
In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade

Nine women Agniveer will be part of the Indian Air Force's band contingent that will march down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day Parade, marking a historic first. Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will unfurl the national flag...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO