BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 23 January 2026
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty resumed their downward journey to end nearly 1 per cent lower on Friday, dragged by widespread sell-off and the rupee depreciating to hit a record low against the US dollar. 

Besides, investors rushing to safe-haven assets from riskier assets and unabated foreign capital outflows in the absence of domestic triggers added to the gloom, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 769.67 points, or 0.94 percent, to close at 81,537.70. 

During the day, the index slumped 835.55 points, or 1.01 percent, to hit an intraday low of 81,471.82. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 241.25 points, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 25,048.65. 

In the intraday session, it plunged 264.6 points, or 1.04 percent, to hit a low of 25,025.30. 

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics Ltd, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Trent, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Left and Congress in Kerala, raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue and accusing the Congress of aligning with hardline elements. He urged voters to choose the BJP for development and good...

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is reportedly upset and likely to skip a strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls due to perceived slights and attempts to sideline him within the party.

Because it treats soldiers as human, and concentrates on their emotions as much as their bravery, Border 2, probably without meaning to, speaks out against war, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

