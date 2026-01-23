BMC announces 10% water cut in parts of Mumbai from Jan 27

18:10





The civic body, in a release, said that the annual maintenance work at the pneumatic gate system will be carried out at Pise in Thane district, from where water is supplied to parts of Mumbai.





The work is expected to affect water supply to most civic wards in the island city, eastern suburbs, and some parts of Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations that receive water supply from the BMC, it said.





The civic body has appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the maintenance period. -- PTI

