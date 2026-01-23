HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMC announces 10% water cut in parts of Mumbai from Jan 27

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
18:10
image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced a 10 percent water cut in parts of the city and eastern suburbs from January 27 to February 7 due to maintenance work. 

The civic body, in a release, said that the annual maintenance work at the pneumatic gate system will be carried out at Pise in Thane district, from where water is supplied to parts of Mumbai. 

The work is expected to affect water supply to most civic wards in the island city, eastern suburbs, and some parts of Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations that receive water supply from the BMC, it said. 

The civic body has appealed to residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the maintenance period. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd T20I updates: India aim to carry momentum in Raipur
2nd T20I updates: India aim to carry momentum in Raipur

LIVE! Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua
LIVE! Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua

Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz
Peace @ bhojshala as Hindus perform puja, Muslims offer namaaz

Peace prevailed at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday as Hindus performed puja to mark Basant Panchami festival while Muslims offered namaaz within the same premises...

R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms
R-Day rehearsal: Soldiers march with wet uniforms

Early morning rain in Delhi lowers temperatures. The weather office predicts cloudy conditions and thunderstorms for the day due to a western disturbance.

Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan
Agniveer returning home on leave found dead in Rajasthan

The body of a 22-year-old Agniveer, Pushpendra Singh, was found near his village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. Police suspect a road accident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO