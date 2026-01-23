Bloated, inefficient bureaucracy: US ends WHO membership

10:29

The WHO HQ in Geneva. Pic: Reuters/Denis Balibouse





In a joint statement issued by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Kennedy, it was mentioned that going forward, the US engagement with the WHO will be limited strictly to effectuate its withdrawal and to safeguard the health and safety of the American people.





"All US funding for, and staffing of, WHO initiatives has ceased. The United States will continue to lead the world in public health, saving millions of lives and protecting Americans at home by preventing infectious disease threats from reaching our shores while advancing global health security through direct, bilateral, and results-driven partnerships. We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities through a more focused, transparent, and effective model which delivers real outcomes rather than the bloated and inefficient bureaucracy of the WHO", the statement read.





It also said, "Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155. This action responds to the WHO's failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people. Promises made, promises kept."





Accusing the body of abandoning its core mission and acting "against" the interests of the US despite it being a founding member and the largest financial contributor, the joint statement added, "The Organization pursued a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests. In doing so, the WHO obstructed the timely and accurate sharing of critical information that could have saved American lives and then concealed those failures under the pretext of acting "in the interest of public health." -- PTI

The United States of America came down heavily on the World Health Organisation, terminating its membership of the global health body, citing inefficient bureaucracy, mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and "failures" inflicted upon the American people.