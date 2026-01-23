Bengal BJP MLA's wife alleges torture in FIR

21:55

BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee./ANI Photo





The allegations surfaced after photographs of Chatterjee's purported second marriage went viral on social media three days ago.





The MLA's wife, Anindita Chatterjee, on Friday said she filed a formal complaint at Anandapur police station in the city against her husband and his alleged second wife Ritika Giri, a model.





Citing images circulating online showing the Kharagpur Sadar MLA posing with Giri with 'tilak' on their foreheads following the alleged tying of knots in Varanasi, Anindita, flanked by her 19-year-old daughter, told reporters that both of them have been undergoing extreme mental stress and humiliation in society since the news broke, adding that no divorce notice has been served by Hiran.





"We have been married since December 11, 2000, and imagine the condition of our daughter. I withstood this torture for a long time but stayed silent for the sake of my daughter and the family," she said.





Anindita added that despite his political commitments in Paschim Medinipur district, Hiran used to visit the family during breaks from his constituency work and claimed he had no relationship with Ritika apart from official responsibilities. -- PTI

West Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee's wife has fled an FIR against the actor-turned-politician, accusing him of inflicting mental and physical torture and allegedly entering into relationship with another woman without obtaining a legal divorce.