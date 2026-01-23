HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bank unions to go on nationwide strike on Jan 27

Fri, 23 January 2026
Bank employee unions have decided to go on a nationwide strike on January 27 to press for a long-pending demand for a five-day work week. 

If the strike proceeds, it will disrupt public sector banking operations for three consecutive days, with January 25 and 26 being holidays.

Most of the public sector banks have already informed their customers about the disruption in banking services if the strike materialises.

In response to the strike notice served by the UFBU, the Chief Labour Commissioner held a conciliation meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine unions of officers and employees, said in a statement.

"Besides representatives of IBA and various Banks, representatives of DFS, the Ministry of Finance, were present. From UFBU, all our 9 unions were present. Despite detailed discussions, finally there was no positive outcome out of the conciliation proceedings," it said.

Hence it has been decided to go ahead with the strike on January 27, it added. -- PTI

