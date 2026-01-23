HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to snowfall

Fri, 23 January 2026
Share:
12:19
Thannamandi area in Rajouri receives heavy rainfall
Thannamandi area in Rajouri receives heavy rainfall
The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was suspended on Friday after flight operations were cancelled at the Srinagar airport due to bad weather, officials said. 

"In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety," officials at the airport said. 

They said the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall overnight, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar. The meteorological department has forecast the current weather system to continue till Friday evening. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to snowfall
LIVE! All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to snowfall

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; highway closed, flights hit
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir; highway closed, flights hit

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, including Srinagar, leads to flight cancellations and highway closures, disrupting normal life.

Massive fleet heading towards Iran, warns Trump
Massive fleet heading towards Iran, warns Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that Iran is under close watch and a 'massive fleet' is heading towards the Gulf region.

China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns
China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

'India Has More Job Opportunities Than Skilled People'
'India Has More Job Opportunities Than Skilled People'

'Given that the population is almost evenly split, the Indian economy cannot grow without women participating in the workforce.''While women's participation has increased, it is still well below 40 per cent,' says Kartik Narayan, CEO of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO