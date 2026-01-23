All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled due to snowfall

12:19

Thannamandi area in Rajouri receives heavy rainfall





"In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety," officials at the airport said.





They said the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall overnight, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar. The meteorological department has forecast the current weather system to continue till Friday evening. PTI

