Adani Group completes full takeover of IANS news agency

14:11





The group in December 2023 acquired a majority 50.50 per cent stake in IANS (Indo-Asian News Service), making the newswire agency a subsidiary of the Adani media arm. In January 2024, AMG Media Networks (AMNL) increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76 per cent, and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5 per cent each earlier.





"AMNL has now executed a Share Purchase Agreement on January 21, 2026, to acquire the balance stake in IANS. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, IANS shall become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company," Adani Enterprises Ltd said in the filing. Prior to this, AMNL held 76 per cent of Category-1 shares of IANS and 99.26 per cent of Category-II shares. -- PTI

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group has taken full control of news agency IANS by purchasing the remaining 24 per cent stake for an undisclosed sum of money. AMG Media Networks Ltd, the media arm of the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining stake in IANS India Private Limited, according to a stock exchange filing by the company. It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.