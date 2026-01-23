HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
80% electricity supply restored in Kashmir after disruption due to snowfall

Fri, 23 January 2026
23:19
More than 80 percent of the electricity supply was restored in Kashmir on Friday evening following its disruption due to gusty winds and snowfall, officials said.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) officials said that due to the severe gusty winds, incessant rainfall and heavy snowfall across various parts of Kashmir, the power demand witnessed an unprecedented decline and it dropped to the lowest level of 93 MW at around 10 pm on Thursday night as against the normal average of approximately 1650 MW.

The network was live until 10 pm on Thursday when the load abruptly crashed due to faults/damage of various 33kV/11kV feeders, owing to gusty winds, they said.

The rooftops of houses were blown off and smashed on to 33kV/11KV line, causing damage to the electrical line and adding extra difficulty in clearing the smashed roof structures hanging on the lines, the officials said.

At the sub-transmission level, 103 out of 135 33 kV lines were down/under fault, reflecting nearly 24 per cent active network at this level.

Similarly, at the distribution level, 1275 out of 1302 11 kV feeders were down/under fault till morning, they added.

Following standard operating procedures (SOPs), wee morning restoration had already started and is being monitored at all levels led by managing director or chief engineer and pursued by superintending engineers or executive engineers. -- PTI

