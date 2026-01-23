HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 suicides every day in Bengal due to SIR anxiety: Mamata

Fri, 23 January 2026
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that three to four people are dying by suicide everyday in the state due to anxiety over the ongoing SIR exercise. 

Banerjee, addressing a programme at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, asserted that the Election Commission and the central government must take responsibility for the deaths. 

"More than 110 people have already died; everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety," she said. The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Banerjee also accused the BJP of conspiring against Bengal, and claimed that icons of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Bose and B R Ambedkar were being insulted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry
Murder convicts serving lifer fall in love, set to marry

Two high-profile murder convicts serving life sentences in a Jaipur open-air prison are set to marry after developing a relationship behind bars. The wedding follows a grant of parole to both convicts, a decision that has sparked some...

Raj Thackeray pens moving tribute for uncle in Saamana
Raj Thackeray pens moving tribute for uncle in Saamana

MNS chief Raj Thackeray pens tribute to his uncle, Bal Thackeray, recalling their bond and the pain of leaving the family home after quitting Shiv Sena.

Saraswati Puja begins at Bhojshala under heavy security
Saraswati Puja begins at Bhojshala under heavy security

Basant Panchami puja commenced at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, under heavy security, coinciding with Friday prayers. The Supreme Court mandated a time-sharing formula to prevent communal...

China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns
China Moves Near Chicken's Neck Sparks Concerns

Indian security agencies have continued efforts to reinforce the Siliguri Corridor through improved infrastructure, faster mobilisation capability and diversified connectivity routes to the north east.

