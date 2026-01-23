300 exhibitors from 30 nations may feature in India-AI expo

13:05





The India-AI Impact Summit, the first global artificial intelligence (AI) summit to be hosted in the Global South, will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event will cover policy, research, industry, and public engagement.





The India-AI Impact Expo, which will take place alongside the summit, will feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across more than 10 thematic pavilions, the government press statement said on Wednesday. The AI summit will be anchored on three foundational pillars, or "sutras': people, planet, and progress.





French President Emmanuel Macron, along with other heads of state and government, is expected to attend the World AI Summit. Industry leaders such as Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation; Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai; Nvidia founder Jensen Huang; and World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende are also expected to be present.





Spain has committed to significant participation in the World AI Summit. Following discussions on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Jos Manuel Albares launched the India-Spain dual year of 'Culture, Tourism, and AI', marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





The Spanish embassy in New Delhi said that rectors from 20 Indian universities and 80 Spanish universities will meet during the World AI Summit in New Delhi. A similar meeting will be held in Spain at the end of the year, where new agreements, research projects, and innovations will be unveiled.





-- Archis Mohan/Business Standard

